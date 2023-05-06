Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam sees a move for Jurrien Timber as a “logical option”

Manchester United’s transfer plans are set to intensify over the coming weeks, with the summer window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag is expected to add to his defensive ranks, as he continues to build a side in his mould, to mount a serious title charge next season.

United have been linked with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who would reunite with Ten Hag should he join the ranks in Manchester.

As reported by Sport Witness, former United centre-half Jaap Stam has spoken on the potential transfer, saying a reunion with Ten Hag would aid any settling in period at the club.

“The big advantage of United for Timber is that he already knows Ten Hag and vice versa. The intentions of the trainer are molded to Timber,” said Stam.

However, Stam did issue a word of warning to Timber regarding the physically of the Premier League, something that was a concern surrounding Lisandro Martinez before his move.

“Make no mistake: this is the Premier League. There you can’t always be dominant. Everyone with Lisandro Martínez was also curious about that. It turns out that he did it,” he said.

The big Dutchman went onto to say that he sees a move for Timber to United as a “logical option”, given the current defensive situation at the club.

“You also have to look at combinations and chance of playing time. United can still use a defender, also because Raphael Varane is prone to injury and Harry Maguire is still disappointing. I therefore see United as the most logical option,” Stam said.

Jaap also cited Timber’s ability to operate at right-back, which could provide Ten Hag with an upgrade on his current options in that position.

“What I would like to see more often is Timber as a right back. There are at United, where Dalot without the ball and Wan-Bissaka on the ball don’t quite convince me yet,” he added.

Timber has predominantly played at centre-back for Ajax this season and it’s expected that would be his position should he join Ten Hag’s ranks.