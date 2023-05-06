Hannibal Mejbri wins Birmingham City’s goal of the season

Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri has won Birmingham City’s goal of the season award.
The 20-year-old scored against West Bromwich Albion in a 2-0 victory on 10th February.
His first professional goal displayed an incredibly mature level of nous as the Tunisia international fooled the goalkeeper, David Button, by preparing to deliver a cross.
A freekick from 40 yards out, Mejbri put his arm up to signal an incoming ball into the box, but instead took a sharp shot into the open space vacated by Button, curling it into the bottom right corner.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mejbri, who has become a full-fledged international player, was asked to voice his emotions after scoring his first goal:
“It was a great game first, a great derby and I [also] had the chance to score.
“I am very happy, the atmosphere was really nice and I have to enjoy the moment.”
Outrageous, Hannibal! 😮💨
J.S. Spooner| #Awards23 pic.twitter.com/ZacSy4NYaO
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) May 4, 2023
Mejbri has gained substantial experience in the Championship, acquiring 37 league appearances in his first foray in men’s football.
He failed, however, to become a stalwart in John Eustace’s starting XI, with 46% of his appearances coming from the bench.
United may use Mejbri’s exposure to bring in some much-needed cash, similar to their decision to sell James Garner to Everton for €15million last summer after his successful spell in helping Nottingham Forest gain promotion.
Birmingham sit 17th in the table with one game left.
They face runners-up Sheffield United on Monday afternoon to close a disappointing season.