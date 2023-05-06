Home » Hannibal Mejbri wins Birmingham City’s goal of the season

by Seth Dooley
Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri has won Birmingham City’s goal of the season award.

The 20-year-old scored against West Bromwich Albion in a 2-0 victory on 10th February.

His first professional goal displayed an incredibly mature level of nous as the Tunisia international fooled the goalkeeper, David Button, by preparing to deliver a cross.

A freekick from 40 yards out, Mejbri put his arm up to signal an incoming ball into the box, but instead took a sharp shot into the open space vacated by Button, curling it into the bottom right corner.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mejbri, who has become a full-fledged international player, was asked to voice his emotions after scoring his first goal:

“It was a great game first, a great derby and I [also] had the chance to score.

“I am very happy, the atmosphere was really nice and I have to enjoy the moment.”

Mejbri has gained substantial experience in the Championship, acquiring 37 league appearances in his first foray in men’s football.

He failed, however, to become a stalwart in John Eustace’s starting XI, with 46% of his appearances coming from the bench.

United may use Mejbri’s exposure to bring in some much-needed cash, similar to their decision to sell James Garner to Everton for €15million last summer after his successful spell in helping Nottingham Forest gain promotion.

Birmingham sit 17th in the table with one game left.

They face runners-up Sheffield United on Monday afternoon to close a disappointing season.

