Inter Milan chasing Donny van de Beek’s signature in the summer



Manchester United players have looked tired in recent games and have failed to put in the hard yards during the second-half, leading to a capitulation.

The same script has been repeated three times in the last few weeks with Sevilla, Tottenham and Brighton all taking advantage of United players looking leggy.

One area where the manager has hardly rotated unless injury or suspension has struck is in midfield and that is where the battle has been lost in recent games.

Donny has looked lost when given a chance

Bruno Fernandes remains ever-present and whenever he has not started, United have lost the majority of games. But he needs rest once in a while to sustain the same level of performance day in and day out.

The only natural alternative in the No 10 position is Donny van de Beek and he has failed to produce when given a chance by the United boss.

In fact, the 26-year-old has failed to light up Old Trafford ever since his €39million move back in 2020, making only 60 appearances for the club in almost three seasons.

During that time, the former Ajax star has managed a paltry two goals and two assists to show for his efforts and not even the arrival of his former Ajax coach has changed matters.

With funds set to be limited and outgoings the only way to raise money, it seems the Dutch midfielder’s time at the club might be drawing to a close.

Currently out injured, Van de Beek had hinted at an imminent return but it seems unlikely that we will see him in a red shirt any time soon.

Inter Milan offer Donny an escape route

While Ajax have been linked with a move for their former star, Fichajes have revealed that Inter Milan are willing to splurge €20million for his services.

“Inter Milan would try to reinforce its midfield with a footballer who at Giuseppe Meazza has the approval of the Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, who has been the main supporter of said signing, for which Inter could pay close to 20 million euros.

“It was Inzaghi himself who would have put the name of Van de Beek on the table as a possible alternative to improve the Inter Milan squad for 2023/2024 before the possible departures of Marcelo Brozovic or Nicolo Barella.”

It is a fantastic offer if true from a United standpoint and one they should definitely agree to. The more the money raised, the larger transfer budget Ten Hag will have in the summer.

