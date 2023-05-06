Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson to stay at Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season despite injury

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is set to return to the club when his loan deal at Nottingham Forest expires.

Henderson has spent the season at the City Ground but hasn’t featured for Steve Cooper’s side since picking up a thigh injury in January.

Forest signed experienced stopper Keylor Navas to step in for Henderson in the January market and the Englishman has failed to recover from his injury to regain his spot.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Cooper has spoken on the future of Henderson beyond the season, saying it’s ‘hard to say’ if they will work together again.

“We like his personality, he is a good professional and has a fantastic mentality. In terms of whether we will work with him again, it’s hard to say,” said Cooper.

The Welsh boss spoke of his gratitude for Henderson’s efforts this season and says he still has a part to play in the run-in despite his injury.

“We are grateful for what he has given and what he will still give us. He will still be around and quite visible,” he added.

Both United and Forest’s medical staff have been working together to ensure Henderson recovers from injury to be fit for pre-season.

“Our medical team is working with United’s over what they want our contribution to be towards his recovery. We have a good working relationship with United and communication. It is still fresh after the surgery for what his recovery plan will be. We wish him well,” Cooper said.

It’s believed United are open to the idea of selling Henderson but the door isn’t yet closed on him fighting for his place at Old Trafford.

David de Gea‘s struggles this season have accelerated the conversation for a change in the number one spot at United and Henderson may yet get his chance.

Should Henderson join the pre-season tour and impress Ten Hag, the English ‘keeper may finally find himself between the sticks at the club next season.