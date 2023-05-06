Marc Skinner and Hannah Blundell nominated for WSL awards

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has been nominated for April’s WSL Manager of the Month award.

As per the club’s official website, United played three WSL games in April, winning them all.

They beat Brighton in emphatic style on the 1st of the month, extending their goal difference by putting four past the seagulls.

Then after beating them again 3-2 in the FA Cup Semi-final, United faced fellow title contenders Arsenal, where Alessia Russo slotted past the keeper in stoppage time at the end of the first half, which proved to be the deciding goal of the game.

At the end of the month, Millie Turner scored a ‘Fergie time’ winner to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to maintain their place at the top of the league.

Hannah Blundell has also been nominated for Player of the Month.

United currently have the best defensive record in the league, and Blundell has been a real asset to their back line.

In two of their three league wins last month, Manchester United kept clean sheets.

As well as putting in a good shift defensively this season, Blundell has contributed up front, bagging two assists this month.

The first was to set up Leah Galton’s deciding goal on the road against The Seagulls.

The second was a lovely cross to find the head of Nikita Parris to level things up against Aston Villa.

Blundell faces stiff competition from Beth England, Rachel Daly, Courtney Nevin, Elisabeth Terland and Chloe Kelly.

Skinner finds himself up against Willie Kirk, Gareth Taylor and Brian Sorensen.

Cast your vote at the following link. Voting closes on Tuesday.