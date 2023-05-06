Maxence Caqueret: Why Olympique Lyon midfielder is the ideal choice for Manchester United



Manchester United’s midfield cannot compete with top-level teams across Europe.

Erik ten Hag’s side was taught a footballing lesson last night at the Amex Arena.

United suffered their eighth loss of the season against an exceptional Brighton.

Rober de Zerbi’s team dominated the game from minute one and deserved to take all three points.

One of the glaring issues for United was the midfield.

The lack the technical proficiency among Casemiro, Fred and Bruno Fernandes is honestly quite worrying.

Despite the qualities Casemiro brings, his weaknesses are exposed in this team.

The five-time Champions League winner is an out-and-out ‘destroyer’.

He has never been known for his ball-playing abilities even at Real Madrid.

In order to get the best out of him, Ten Hag needs a player will a high level of technical prowess, capable of aiding build-up in the first phase of play.

While a striker might be the Dutchman’s priority this summer, strengthening the midfield is almost as important.

With Jude Bellingham close to agreeing a deal with Real Madrid, and Frenkie de Jong looking likely to remain at Barcelona, United need to look at alternatives.

Olympique Lyon’s Maxence Caqueret would an excellent choice for United.

The Frenchman is the exact profile of player Ten Hag needs to get his team clicking.

The 23 year old is often compared to Marco Verratti due to his stature and playing style.

Caqueret is more stable and plays a deeper role. He is extremely press-resistant and great on the half-turn.

During the build-up, Caqueret drops deep to receive the ball from the centre backs, allowing the other midfielders to push forward.

Going forward, the Frenchman is elegant on the ball and a wonderful creator.

He is known for his tactical intelligence, playing multiple roles depending on the team’s needs

Caqueret would be the ideal partner for Casemiro at Man United.

As per Transfermarkt, his value is somewhere around €25 million. At that price, United should be all over him this summer!