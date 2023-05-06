Paul Merson says Manchester United must improve front line to challenge for the Premier League next season

Manchester United will ramp up their search for a centre-forward to lead their line next season, with the summer window fast approaching.

Outside of Marcus Rashford, not one of the United front line have managed to hit any kind of goal scoring form this season.

Jadon Sancho has been in and out of the team, Antony is still finding his feet in a new league and Wout Weghorst hasn’t found his goal scoring touch since arriving on loan in January.

Anthony Martial enjoyed a fine pre-season under the new boss and was expected to provide the goals, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ten Hag’s trust in Martial led to Ronaldo throwing his toys out of the pram and leaving the club in November, resulting in Martial being then the only recognised centre-forward left at the club.

However, the French forward has suffered an injury-plagued season and hasn’t been able to take his chances when they have come his way.

It has left Ten Hag’s men short of goals and as reported by The Sun, former Premier League man, Paul Merson, believes United will be making changes in the summer.

“Manchester United’s current front three is Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Antony, but I think there will be changes this summer, one million per cent,” he said.

Merson picked out Martial as the most likely to be moved on and urged the club to pull out all the stops to sign Harry Kane.

“They need a Harry Kane up front. Anthony Martial – seriously? He shouldn’t be playing for Manchester United, sorry,” said Merson.

The Sky Sports pundit then warned Ten Hag they will get nowhere near the Premier League crown next season if they do not upgrade their attacking options.

“They are 16 points behind Manchester City at the moment and the same team next season will not get anywhere close to the Premier League title,” Merson added.

It’s no secret Erik ten Hag’s priority in the market is signing a world class striker, with Kane the most likely name, as things stand.