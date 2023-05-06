Player ratings: Manchester United u21s 2-2 Leicester City u21s



Manchester United u21s ended their season on Friday with a 2-2 draw at Carrington against Leicester City. Here are our player ratings for the match:

To view a detailed match report, click here.

Radek Vitek – 8 – An almost perfect performance from the keeper, Vitek made an incredible double save to stop a penalty and made eight saves in total. Assured with the ball at his feet, Vitek swept up a number of balls over the top and commanded his area well. The only blip in his performance was slightly questionable positioning on the free kick for Leicester’s second goal.

Marc Jurado – 6 – Started off the match with a great goal line clearance and then had an up and down 90 minutes as Leicester’s Tawanda Maswanhise was constantly threatening.

Willy Kambwala – 6 – Had a good first half defensively and showed a bit of passing range with some long balls into the channels but his day ended early in the second half after picking up a soft second yellow card. With a bit more luck he could have had his name on the scoresheet instead.

Teden Mengi – 5 – Looked a bit off the pace on the day, was beaten early on and then looked to shy away from a few subsequent challenges affording the Leicester forwards too much space.

Bjorn Hardley – 6.5 – A solid performance, he didn’t give his winger too much joy before moving into a centre back role and looking just as comfortable.

Maxi Oyedele – 6.5 – Offered the most presence in midfield, covering a lot of ground and moving the ball quickly.

Charlie Wellens – 5.5 – Tasked with sitting in front of the back four, he couldn’t get a hold of the ball to control the midfield and didn’t offer enough protection defensively.

Noam Emeran – 8 – United’s key man in attack, he was the lone provider of quality in the final third. Provided three whipped in crosses early on before taking it into his own hands to score two sensational goals. Let the team down defensively though as he watched on for Leicester’s first goal, making no attempt to defend.

Zidane Iqbal – 5 – An almost non-entity, he drifted through the majority of the match and offered little in the way of threat from the number 10 position.

Kelly N’Mai – 5 – With the majority of play coming down the right through Emeran, he saw few touches of the ball before being subbed. Came close to getting onto a couple crosses at the back post but always seemed to be just a yard behind.

Joe Hugill – 5 – Just wasn’t involved enough, held up the ball well once but was very forgettable otherwise.

Substitutes

Sam Murray – 5.5 – Made a good goal line block before Leicester’s first goal but was under the cosh much of the time with Leicester’s man advantage, struggling to defend against the direct running and eventually conceded the penalty.

Dan Gore – 6 – Offered some much needed bite off the bench with Leicester controlling much of the second half but didn’t have too many chances to show his quality on the ball.

Omari Forson – 5 – Made one darting run through the middle but had little impact off the bench.