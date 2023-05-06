Real Madrid join Manchester United and Bayern Munich in race for Randal Kolo Muani



Real Madrid have enquired about Randal Kolo Muani’s situation at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kolo Muani, 24, has been strongly linked with a transfer to Manchester United over recent weeks.

Frankfurt’s sporting director, Markus Krösche, recently revealed that Bayern Munich are keen to make a move for the Frenchman this summer.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport DE reported that, although Bayern are in contact with representatives of the club and player, United are the team “pushing the most” for Kolo Muani.

The Frankfurt forward has scored 21 goals and contributed 13 assists in all competitions this season.

Matteo Moretto of Revelo claims that Kolo Muani’s name is on Real Madrid’s shortlist of strikers and that Los Blancos have already reached out to Frankfurt.

According to Matteo, Kolo Muani is favoured the most out of the striker targets by the Madrid board.

Frankfurt, however, will seek a fee between €80,000,000 – €100,000,000, which may dissuade Madrid from engaging in negotiations.

Florentino Perez has seemingly won the race in convincing Jude Bellingham to join his club.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool were the other parties who were circling the young midfielder.

Bellingham’s signature will cause a major expenditure in Madrid’s account, with Borussia Dortmund likely to demand a transfer fee in the region of €150,000,000.

Because of this, the door for United to blow their rivals for Kolo Muani out of the water may be open.

