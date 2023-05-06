Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man United bid includes Glazer buy-out clause



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for Manchester United includes a clause that will allow him to buy out the Glazers completely at a later date.

A new report from Sky claims that although Sir Jim’s bid initially will allow the outgoing owners to retain a stake in the club, the intention is that in time they will be forced to part with the rest of their shares as Sir Jim’s company, INEOS, assume 100% control.

Previous reports have claimed that INEOS’s bid is not for full control of the club and involves the much-hated family retaining a minority stake.

However, Sky’s report claims that INEOS’s bid, said to be around £5 billion, includes what is known as a “put and call” clause, which will allow them to buy the rest of the club’s shares, including those still belonging to the Glazers, at a future date.

The first such date would come in 2026, at which point INEOS could trigger an option to forcibly buy the remaining shares of the club.

The Glazers would also be able to trigger the option at the same date, forcing INEOS to buy them out.

“One insider said the first window to exercise the option would occur three years after the deal completed, with subsequent periods built into the transaction if the first one was not used by either side,” Sky explains.

“The news may appease some members of United’s fan-base who are implacably opposed to the Glazers retaining an interest in the club they bought for just under £800m in 2005.”

Whether Sir Jim’s proposal will be taken up by the American tycoons remains unknown.

His bid is thought to value the club higher than that of his main rival, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani of Qatar.

However, the Sheikh’s bid is for 100% of the club straight off the bat.

The Glazers have also received bids from investors offering equity and loans in a scenario which would see them stay in control.

After the deadline for the third round of bids passed on 28th April, reports suggested a decision would be made on who was the successful bidder in a matter of days.

However, this now appears to be more drawn out than ever, with Sky claiming that “some people involved in the deal expect a decision about a preferred bidder to be made this month.”

This will not be good news for manager Erik ten Hag, who is waiting to hear what his summer transfer budget is expected to be.