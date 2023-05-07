Brentford preparing for David Raya exit by lining up Liverpool stopper

The Premier League season is nearing its conclusion and teams across the division are already eyeing up their summer transfer targets.

Manchester United are expected to be busy as they aim to mount a serious title charge next season.

One key position in the United line-up that has come under scrutiny during the current campaign is that of the goalkeeper.

David de Gea has suffered an erratic season in Erik ten Hag’s first year at the helm and reports suggest he will be replaced in the summer.

The Spaniard’s inability to play out from the back has led to costly errors which have put United on the back foot while trying to create attacks.

One name linked with replacing De Gea as United’s number one is fellow Spanish stopper David Raya.

Raya has enjoyed another fine season in the Premier League with Brentford and has attributes more aligned to Ten Hag’s preferred playing style.

As reported by The Sun, Thomas Frank is already preparing for Raya’s exit by lining up Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to replace him.

Raya is expected to leave the Brentford Community Stadium in the summer and Ten Hag is said to be a keen admirer.

The Bees have slapped a £35million price-tag on their goalkeeper’s head but that isn’t expected to put United off, should they decide Raya’s their man.

If United do bring Raya to the club, De Gea would be expected to leave at the end of his contract which expires next summer.

De Gea has provided United with an outstanding decade of service and despite talks of a new contract, it does feel the opportune time for Ten Hag to modernize his goalkeeping department as he plots United’s route back to the top.

