Bruno Fernandes gives a good account of himself as Man United are beaten by West Ham



Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham to put top four in real jeopardy.

West Ham’s goal was scored by Said Benrahma whose tame shot was spilled by David de Gea to roll into the back of the net.

Erik ten Hag’s men had 66% of the ball to West Ham’s 34%.

United registered 19 shots at goal, with only four being on target. In comparison, the Hammers had 15 shots. with four requiring De Gea to intervene.

West Ham made 345 passes with a pass accuracy of 75%. The Red Devils made 683 passes with a success rate of 86%.

On a night when many of United’s stars failed to turn up, one who did was Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese primarily played on the flanks, with Ten Hag electing to deploy Wout Weghorst in the number 10 position.

The experiment failed. Weghorst did not have the desired impact and Fernandes will feel he could have done more damage if deployed in a more familiar role.

Fernandes had a 75% pass accuracy to his name during the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

The United captain managed to complete only 38 passes.

He contributed offensively with five key passes and created one big chance.

The 28-year-old won four of the ground duels he delved into. He also attempted three shots and should have arguably put his name on the score sheet.

Fernandes successfully delivered two of the three crosses he tried. The midfielder won two tackles.

He embarked on one dribble and came out on top on this single occasion.

1 big chance created Erratic but creative today. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/P641iGB4O6 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 7, 2023

As the top four battle rages on, United will need Fernandes to continue coming up big. For Ten Hag, maybe it’s time to utilize Fernandes where he is best suited as opposed to shifting him all over the pitch to accommodate others like Weghorst.

