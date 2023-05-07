Change in attack could provide Manchester United the key to beating West Ham in crunch encounter

Manchester United travel to West Ham this evening (Sunday), looking for three points which would all but secure Champions League football for next season.

Erik ten Hag’s men need three wins from their final five games to guarantee a top four finish, starting with the trip to London tonight.

United’s trio of favourable home fixtures mean a win at West Ham would go a long way to seeing them over the line.

Ten Hag is expected to stick with his trusted 4-3-3 formation, which has served him well throughout the campaign.

David de Gea will start between the sticks for United and despite his inconsistent form, the Spaniard is leading the race for this season’s Golden Glove and will hope to add to his tally of 15 this evening.

Harry Maguire may be bought back in from the cold to deal with the physical threat of Michail Antonio, who is hitting form at the right time for the Hammers.

How United combat Antonio and Jarred Bowen will go a long way to building a foundation for a victory and Maguire’s inclusion would allow Luke Shaw to return back to his familiar left-back spot after his rush of blood cost United a point at Brighton on Thursday.

If Maguire doesn’t start, Shaw will continue next to Victor Lindelof in the heart of United’s defence, leaving Diogo Dalot up against Bowen.

Casemiro’s role will be as important as ever and he will be charged with looking after fellow countryman, Luas Paqueta, as well as starting United’s attacks from the base of midfield.

Getting Bruno Fernandes into the areas behind West Ham captain Declan Rice will be Ten Hag’s attacking plan, given Bruno’s obvious qualities in the final third.

Christian Eriksen will likely be recalled to the XI for this reason. The Dane’s slick, line breaking passes are United’s best bet to get Bruno on the ball in attacking areas.

Antony Martial has a good record against West Ham but will do well to keep his place after a weak display against Brighton.

Marucs Rashford and Antony are guaranteed starters, with Jadon Sancho the most likely to join them in the front three.

United’s must get the ball into their danger men as quickly as possible, with West Ham’s defensive instability costing them 8 goals in their last three games.

Rashford headed the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford and he will no doubt have to play his part once more if United are to leave the capital with three points.

United’s top scorer will likely be up against Vladimir Coufal in a battle he will fancy himself to win.

Ten Hag will be desperate for his attackers to be clinical in their finishing this evening, United have passed up too many opportunities in front of goal this season, particularly away from home.

If United find their shooting boots they will surely secure maximum points and in doing so take a major stride toward sitting at Europe’s top table next campaign.