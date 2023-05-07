Confirmed Man United XI vs West Ham United: Anthony Martial dropped



Erik ten Hag has dropped Anthony Martial for tonight’s crucial Premier League match against West Ham at the London Stadium, with Wout Weghorst replacing him.

Martial was disappointing against Brighton on Thursday and Weghorst’s greater physicality has been preferred against the Hammers’ rough and tumble back line.

Elsewhere, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was given a torrid time by Kaoru Mitoma on Thursday, has been spared the axe.

Diogo Dalot, rather, is replaced by Tyrell Malacia at left back.

The rest of the defence is unchanged, with David de Gea in goal and Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw at centre back.

The midfield sees Christian Eriksen restored alongside Casemiro.

Eriksen was rested on Thursday and replaced by Fred, who returns to the bench.

Antony keeps his place on the right wing and Marcus Rashford on the left, with Bruno Fernandes at number 10.

There is a welcome return for Alejandro Garnacho, who joins Dalot, Fred and Martial on the bench.

Jack Butland, Harry Maguire, Marcel Sabitzer and Jadon Sancho complete the reserve list.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at the unusual time of 7pm.