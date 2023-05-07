David de Gea’s horrific error hands West Ham United crucial win over Manchester United



Manchester United were beaten by a single goal by West Ham to remain in fourth position, just a point above fifth-placed Liverpool.

The Red Devils suffered a second consecutive defeat in the Premier League courtesy of Said Benrahma’s first-half strike.

The Algerian fired a tame effort that looked comfortable enough for David de Gea to bring under control and prevent from going in.

The United shot-stopper however made a mess of it.

He recklessly spilled it and could only watch as the ball rolled into the back of the net, beyond his reach.

De Gea’s mistake means that the Spaniard has made four errors leading to goal this season in all competitions – more than any other Premier League goalkeeper.

In this aspect, De Gea is tied with Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris.

4 – David de Gea has made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season, the joint-most of any Premier League player, along with Hugo Lloris. Howler. pic.twitter.com/nnDGryuhQP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2023

The 32-year-old made three saves during the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

He failed to make any punch or any successful run – a stat that highlights two of De Gea’s main weaknesses, that is his inability to claim crosses and initiate sweeping action.

The United number one did not make even a single high claim.

He made one error leading to a shot, and one error leading to goal.

The Spain international registered 47 touches of the ball and had a pass accuracy of 78% to his name. The player accurately pinged six out of the 13 long balls he tried to ping to his teammates.

De Gea made two clearances, won one ground duel and as many of his challenges in the air.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Speaking after the game, Erik ten Hag reiterated his wish to have De Gea remain at the club beyond this season.

However, fans would be forgiven for thinking this is a huge mistake and United would be best served by cutting their losses and going a different way.

