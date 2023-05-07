Home » Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United disappointing 1-0 defeat to West Ham United

Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to West Ham United

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia


Erik ten Hag was not angry with his players despite them blowing another chance to cement Champions League qualification.

Manchester United continued their awful run away from home, as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss against West Ham United.

United conceded early in the first half, courtesy of a howler from David de Gea.

Ten Hag was asked about the Spaniard’s performance, to which he replied:

“Mistakes are part of football but as a team you have to deal with it and bounce back. Over the season, he [De Gea] is the one with the most clean sheets. Everyone has to take responsibility.”

“We want him to stay and we want him to extend his contract.”

The Red Devils lacked cutting edge, and despite dominating the ball, they couldn’t create any clear-cut chances.

Ten Hag spoke about how the relentless schedule could have had an effect on the players.

“Of course, disappointment with the result, same as Thursday. We lost for ourselves and now we have one week, the first time since Christmas, we need energy because both second halves were below standards.”

He spoke about United’s chances of still finishing in the top four positions in the Premier League.

“Nothing has changed, only we could have made it easier. We need three wins. Everything is in our hands, we have to believe.”

Latest Top Stories...

Bruno Fernandes gives a good account of himself...

Match report: West Ham United 1-0 Manchester United

Three things we learned as Manchester United suffer...

David de Gea howler leaves Manchester United with...

Player ratings: West Ham United 1-0 Man United

Match report: Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur