Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid not done yet according to David Ornstein

Manchester United are expected to ramp up their search to bolster their squad for next season, with the summer window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for additions across all areas of the pitch, with improvements needed if United are hoping to mount a serious title charge next time out.

One name that looks unlikely to join the ranks at Old Trafford is Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is arguably the most sought after young talent in European football and is expected to leave Germany in the summer.

Widespread reports this week suggested that Real Madrid had won the race to sign the 19-year-old, after successful advanced talks.

However, football correspondent, David Ornstein, has revealed that despite remaining favourites to land the England international, a deal to the Spanish capital is not done yet.

Ornstein says that the other side in the race, Manchester City, are yet to make a formal offer but reports that he is joining Madrid are not quite definite.

🚨 Man City pursuit of Jude Bellingham well documented but no offers or numbers given to #BVB or player, nor higher salary proposal than Real Madrid. #MCFC view reports as Spanish media tactic before #UCL tie. 19yo keen on #RMFC but not done @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/OGqhKH76Ku — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 7, 2023

Bellingham’s meteoric rise has left him in the fortunate position to hand pick his next destination.

United were certainly one of the sides interested, having been close to signing the midfielder when he left Birmingham for Dortmund in 2020.

However, the red side of Manchester never really felt like an option for the Englishman at this stage of his and United’s development.

Ten Hag remains an admirer of the player and will hope United are at the top of their game if and when Bellingham moves on from his next club.

Bellingham certainly has the personality to handle the pressures of playing for a huge club and if he continues his career trajectory, he’ll be one of the best players in the world in the coming years.