Juventus want to take Mason Greenwood on long-term loan from Man United



Italian club Juventus are interested in taking Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United, according to a new report.

Greenwood has not played for the club since January 22nd 2022, having been arrested on suspicion of rape and aggravated assault some days later.

The club suspended the player pending the investigation and while charges were subsequently dropped, that internal suspension remains in place until a decision is made about whether he should represent Manchester United again.

Millions of people around the world heard the audio recording of Greenwood allegedly raping his partner at the time and saw photographs of bruises she said he had inflicted on her.

The charges were dropped when “a key witness” withdrew their statement, which many believe to be the woman in question.

It is therefore an extremely delicate situation but from a business point of view, United would be giving up a player who was among the world’s top young talents when the incident took place.

With two years left on his contract, a sale at this stage would not yield United the kind of money that the now 21 year old could be worth, given the circumstances and that he has not played football for 16 months.

The Sun reports that for this reason, Juventus are willing to take the player on loan and give him a chance to restart his career away from the media circus that surrounds him in England.

“The Turin giants have made it clear they are very interested in giving the Manchester United striker a route back to top-level football,” the outlet reports.

“They have sounded out Greenwood’s camp.”

The Sun claims that former United star Paul Pogba could be used to ease the transition for his former teammate.

“United fear they will struggle to attract a serious fee if they opted to sell,” the outlet reports.

“That makes a long-term loan his likeliest chance of a move.

“But that’s only as long as the club Greenwood joins covers his wages.

The report also mentions interest from Inter Milan, José Mourinho’s Roma and from an unnamed Turkish side.

For United, a loan would either be a chance to rebuild Greenwood’s resale value or indeed, a way of easing him back into action and testing the waters ahead of a potential return to play for the club again.