Manchester United preparing Anthony Martial plus cash deal for Lautaro Martinez

Manchester United are ramping up their search for a new striker with the summer transfer window drawing nearer.

Harry Kane is the name on most United fans lips, with the England captain the favourite to be Erik ten Hag’s marquee summer signing.

However, as reported by footballtransfers.com, United are also exploring the possibility of luring Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez to Old Trafford.

United are believed to be readying a player plus cash deal to bring the Argentine hitman to Manchester.

An bid of €50million and Anthony Martial is set to be offered to Inter, who are reportedly looking for fresh faces in their attack going into next season.

Martinez has enjoyed another fine goal-scoring season in Italy and certainly has the personality to shoulder the responsibility of spearheading Erik ten Hag’s front line.

Despite being just 25, Martinez has experience of playing at the top level of European football as well as winning over 40 caps for his country.

Martinez was part of Argentina’s World Cup winning squad in December, playing his part in Lionel Messi bundling in his second goal on the night of the final.

Being flanked by Marcus Rashford and Antony, Martinez’s pace and power would complete a quicksilver front line for United next season.

Should Martial agree to the move, it would end his eight year-stay at the club.

Despite a blockbuster start, the French striker has failed to consistently hit top form during his time at United, with sparks of his obvious talent all too fleeting.

Injuries have blighted Martial’s career in recent years and it’s expected that Ten Hag will look to move him on at the end of the season whether it involves a deal for Martinez or not.

