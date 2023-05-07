Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has accepted that his Old Trafford career “is over”



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been forced to tweak his defensive line after the unfortunate injuries to his first-choice defensive pairing.

Both World Cup winners – Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were forced off injured against Sevilla in the Europa League and have been missing in action since.

While the Argentine is set to miss the rest of the season, the Frenchman is expected to be available for the last couple of games this season including the all-important FA Cup final.

Club captain Harry Maguire was given the chance to stake his claim for the season finale against the Spanish side but his costly error led to United’s exit from Europe.

Maguire has been found chances hard to come by under ETH

Since then, the Dutch manager has preferred to use Victor Lindelof and left-back Luke Shaw at the heart of his defence with Maguire only getting a watching brief.

As per journalist Steve Bates via Givemesport, the England international has privately accepted that his United career “is over”.

Unfortunately, clubs of United’s ilk have not expressed interest in the centre-back and therefore, finding the right club will be tricky as the 30-year-old tries to maintain his place in the national team for the Euros.

“Manchester United star Harry Maguire has accepted his career there is over. It’s believed fellow United stars also agree Maguire is unlikely to be at the club next season

“Potential suitors on the same level as United are, at present, non-existent as his team of advisors look to find a way forward for the centre-back,” the report stated.

Among Premier League sides, Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds, should they avoid relegation, could move for the Yorkshireman in the summer. But a move will not be that simple due to the England star’s enormous wages.

Rumours of a move by Newcastle could also be wide of the mark as they grapple with FFP restrictions after a heavy spend last summer.

Summer move most likely for Maguire

“Newly promoted Sheffield United would love their former star to return but wages in excess of £100,000-a-week mean he’d likely be too expensive for the Blades,” the journalist added.

A move abroad could be something that might entice Maguire but it must be remembered that Three Lions manager prefers players from the Premier League and that is why Fikayo Tomori has failed to get call-ups despite being a Serie A champ.

Inter Milan had expressed loan interest back in January and it remains to be seen if elite clubs come with a proposal to United.

United look unlikely to recoup anywhere close to the £80 million outlay they made to Leicester back in 2019 but the centre-back’s contract runs till 2025 and Transfermarkt values him at €25million.

Close to half his original amount should be what United should ideally look to recoup. Whether clubs bid that high remains a doubt.

