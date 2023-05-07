Manchester United’s name thrown in the ring for Jean-Clair Todibo



Manchester United has seen its name linked with OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Last week, L’Equipe reported that Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle are the Premier League parties interested in Todibo, as relayed by The Peoples Person.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be circling the centre-half with the Ligue 1 leaders in need of refreshments in the backline.

Once again, United’s interest in the defender has been emphasised.

French football aficionado Jonathan Johnson provided a transfer update in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside.

Johnson reported:

“Todibo is wanted inside and outside of France, he’s been of interest to PSG and I think he’s someone they’ll continue to look at, though he’d come with quite a hefty price tag.

“I think the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle – his admirers from the Premier League – would probably have an advantage there.”

Todibo has had a successful third season at Nice, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

A modern style of defender, Todibo averages 61.87 carries per 90 minutes, but is also astute in reading the game, recovering the ball around eight times every match.

Meanwhile, Nice are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS enterprise, who are in the thick of a takeover bidding process to become majority shareholders of United.

Johnson is cautious, however, about Todibo getting a major transfer already.

The France international – who received his first senior call-up by Didier Deschamps in March but is yet to make his debut – joined Nice for a total fee of €15,000,000 two years ago after he failed to live up to expectations at Barcelona.

Remarking about his late blooming into becoming a high-quality player, Johnston warned:

“[Todibo has] taken a bit of time to develop but he’s really coming along now and is starting to look more like the finished product at an elite level, so it’s perhaps slightly too early for him to make the jump to a top, top Premier League team, though that won’t stop them sniffing around this summer.”

