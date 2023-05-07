Match report: Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United have beaten Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 to further continue their title pursuit.

United were quick out of the blocks, launching an attack in the opening minute, but it was well defended by Spurs.

A series of corners ensued for the Reds but they were without set-piece queen Katie Zelem, who was suspended.

Spurs’ first shot came a few moments later as they nicked possession in a dangerous area, but it was well held by Earps.

Moments later a Spurs player rounded Earps, but Le Tissier tracked all the way and dived to block the shot.

At the other end a good chance fell to Parris but her header was saved, the follow-up shot was just wide.

There was an opportunity for Russo as space opened up on the edge of the area but she was hesitant to take the shot on herself and the attack fizzled out.

Just after half an hour on the clock United finally made the breakthrough, Galton latched onto a loose ball from Amy Turner and found the far corner.

Minutes after the restart Boe Risa had a lovely shot well saved by the keeper.

However, United made the most of the resulting corner as they took it short, then whipped it back in and Russo turned it in.

United let Spurs claw back into the game as they countered and got a shot off, luckily it rattled the woodwork.

England fizzed it across the face of goal, eventually Tirner turned it behind for a corner.

United kept the pressure up in the second half and it didn’t take long for them to find the net again.

This time it fell kindly to Parris for a tap in.

Boe Risa then made a beautiful run, dodging through the Spurs midfield. She played a lovely ball to the feet of Toone, but her shot was blocked.

A rare defensive error almost gifted Spurs a way back into the game but those getting worried were forgetting Earps was in goal and she pulled off a fantastic double save to protect her clean sheet.

United were awesome to watch, the work rate was phenomenal. Batlle was fighting for every ball and putting in some wonderful deliveries into the box.

When Thomas came on, she slipped and still managed to nutmeg the player marking her, she recovered and again put in a good delivery.

United’s emphatic win was witnessed by 5,796 fans, basking in the Leigh sunshine!

On to Wembley!

Team: Earps, Le Tissier (Mannion), Blundell (Riviere), Batlle, Turner, Boe Risa, Ladd, Toone (Williams), Galton (Garcia), Parris (Thomas), Russo