Match report: West Ham United 1-0 Manchester United

Manchester United have further damaged their Champions League hopes after losing to West Ham on the road.

It was the hosts who were on the front foot in the opening two minutes, Benrahma should have taken his shot first time but he dithered and tried to pick out a teammate, the attack was cut out by Casemiro who headed away from danger.

Rashford had a chance to counter, he had support from Eriksen, a little one-two and Rashford let rip, but his shot was rising all the time.

Fernandes had a chance on goal as Weghorst was dispossessed but it fell nicely to the Portuguese international lurking on the edge of the area, but it was millimeters wide.

It was end to end as the Hammers tried to flick one in at the near post, but United were alert and cleared it away.

Eriksen and Antony both had opportunities to put the visitors ahead but neither one could keep their shot on target.

It was the Hammers who made the breakthrough after a catalogue of United errors, Benrahma nicked the ball and United’s defence had opportunities to steal it back but failed to. His shot was tame but somehow it seemed to slip through De Gea’s fingers and into the bottom corner.

United were desperate to get back into it straight away and though they were getting closer, Antony’s attempt hit the outside of the post.

At half-time the Reds had a lot of work to do to get something out of this game. Despite dominating possession, and having 11 shots to West Ham’s three, they had nothing to show for their efforts so far.

De Gea was forced into an early save at the near post in the second half.

West Ham thought they’d doubled their lead as Antonio bundled it over the line but he was deemed to have fouled De Gea before that and it was ruled out.

The Reds didn’t look a threat at all this half, something needed to change. There was a lack of communication among the players which led them to give the ball away frequently.

A rare chance in this half presented itself to Weghorst who got a first time shot off but it was a comfortable dive to Fabianski’s left.

West Ham had a free kick in a dangerous area after Wan-Bissaka hacked down Antonio but luckily the Reds managed to clear their lines.

The Hammers found the goal again but this time VAR came to United’s rescue as Soucek’s goal was chalked off for offside.

Rashford managed to wriggle away from his man to get a shot away from a tight angle, Fabianski jumped and pushed it over the bar.

After a stoppage in play due to a head injury to Wan-Bissaka and Soucek, West Ham went on a blistering run, luckily, Shaw anticipated it well and managed to dispossess Benrahma.

Martial and Rashford with some beautiful link up play almost got United on level terms but the resulting shot from Martial was well saved by Fabianski.

United were really pushing for an equaliser and with eight minutes injury time there was hope but Rashford’s shot was blocked and Fernandes blasted one over the bar.

It was all over, United just weren’t clinical enough and had been punished by a team who had fought valiantly to edge further away from the drop zone.

Team: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka (Dalot 88), Lindelof, Malacia (Fred 88), Shaw, Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen (Sabitzer 74), Weghorst (Martial 57), Antony (Sancho 74), Rashford