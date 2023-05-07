Player ratings: West Ham United 1-0 Man United

Manchester United lost 1-0 to West Ham in the Premier League at the London Stadium this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 2 – Another shocking error on top of awful distribution. How are United even considering giving him a new contract? The glory years have gone.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5.5 – Got forward a lot but it was pretty ineffective. Still leaving too much space defensively and switching off and not tracking back.

Victor Lindelof 5.5 – A poor pass in the first half, bad mistake on ’85, was less than convincing at times.

Luke Shaw 7 – Did well. Held things together as best he could.

Tyrell Malacia 5.5 – Still learning the game, is not effective enough going forward.

Casemiro 6 – A quiet game. Passing was not accurate.

Christian Eriksen 6.5 – Controlled the midfield in the first half but it was all for nothing because of the lack of firepower up front and the dodgy keeping at the back. Went off the boil in the second.

Antony 5 – More bad finishing from the Brazilian. Just poor in every respect.

Wout Weghorst 6.5 – Worked hard.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Led by example, along with Shaw, once again United’s best player, but that’s not saying much.

Marcus Rashford 5.5 – Has lost form at just the wrong time. Bad game from Rashford.

Substitutes:

Anthony Martial 6.5 – Good run in 91st minute and close with the header from the resulting corner.

Marcel Sabitzer 6 – Didn’t make much impact.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Didn’t make much impact.

Fred 6 – Didn’t make much impact.

Diogo Dalot 5.5 – Started with an error.