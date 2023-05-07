Richard Keys and Robbie Fowler believe Erik ten Hag has not improved Manchester United

Manchester United are preparing for their second cup final of the season, while the club attempts to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Erik ten Hag will have delivered on his pre-season target should United win three of their last five league games and finish inside the top four.

With three home games and two away fixtures against bottom half West Ham and Bournemouth remaining, United have the opportunity to end the campaign strong.

However, as reported by The Mirror, beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys isn’t convinced United have made forward strides this season.

“I just don’t share the general hysteria about Manchester United right now. I don’t think they’re any better than they’ve been since Fergie left,” he claimed.

Keys says United have improved in patches since Sir Alex Ferguson retired but are no closer to getting back to the top with Ten Hag, than they have been under previous regimes.

“I think they’ve been better at different times. I think they were better under Mourinho; I think they were better under Van Gaal; I think they were arguably better under Solskjaer.

“So, I just don’t share the hysteria that Ten Hag has turned up and turned them into what they once were,” he said.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler echoed Keys’ sentiments, claiming United are better than last season but believes dreams of catching Manchester City are a long way off.

“They really are not that much better off than they were under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer… there is still a long way to go before they can challenge City,” said Fowler.

However, unlike Keys, Fowler did have some encouraging words for United fans with his belief that Ten Hag is the best man for the job of taking the club forward.

“The club has been screaming out for serious foundations for years, and now they have a manager capable of providing them.

“He’s also produced a work ethic and team spirit which was lacking, and that’s a big difference… (but) maybe Ten Hag needs another summer of building before they take on Europe’s elite,” he added.

Despite the criticism, United fans are generally delighted with the way Ten Hag has navigated his way through a challenging season.

A trophy in the bag with the opportunity to add an FA Cup alongside a top four finish, coupled with the culture change he is overseeing, United are well placed to kick on next season.

