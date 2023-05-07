Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch in agreement over David de Gea’s Manchester United future



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch are in agreement that David de Gea‘s future at Old Trafford is far from secure following his calamitous error against West Ham.

A speculative long-range effort by Said Benrahma was loosely handled by De Gea, who let it creep past him to go into the back of the net.

West Ham ended up clinching all three points as United failed to muster a response.

Erik ten Hag spoke to reporters after the game and was questioned about De Gea’s error-strewn performance.

The United boss backed the Spaniard and revealed that he still wants to keep De Gea. Ten Hag also said that work is being done behind the scenes to extend De Gea’s contract.

Ferdinand told BT Sport that amidst massive reservations about De Gea’s suitability to Ten Hag’s way of playing football, only the Dutch coach can guarantee De Gea an extended stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ferdinand said via The Mirror, “The question mark about him I think is whether he’s good enough with his feet to play the Erik ten Hag way.”

“In terms of shot-stopping he’s made a mistake today but that’s not the area I question him. Is he a good enough footballer to play for Manchester United?”

“The only person that can answer that is Erik ten Hag and we’ll know at the end of this season.”

Peter Crouch, who was also on punditry duty with Ferdinand, remarked that De Gea is not helping himself by making mistakes while locked in negotiations over a new deal.

Crouch pointed out, “It’s a strange one, because he’s conceded goals from his own mistakes but he’s also kept the most clean sheets in the league.”

“If he’s in contract negotiations making mistakes like that is never going to help. He’s been a top-class goalkeeper over the years, but at the moment it feels like he’s making big errors in big, big games.”

