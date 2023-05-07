Will Fish scores third goal of the season for Hibernian



Manchester United loanee Will Fish scored for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian yesterday as they beat St Mirren 2-1 to stay in fifth place in the table.

Fish is on a season-long loan at Easter Road and has enjoyed an impressive spell, working his way to becoming an automatic starter in Lee Johnson’s side.

It took some time for him to break through into the first team and at one stage it was reported that United were considering recalling the youngster due to lack of game time in Edinburgh.

He has now scored three goals for Hibs, all with his head, in 18 games, a fantastic output for a centre back.

Despite his achievements, Fish was recently publicly lambasted by his loan manager for conceding a last-minute penalty against Dundee United.

Red Youth United labelled the criticism “ridiculous” after video evidence suggested that the penalty award was dubious.

But the academy star has come back fighting and was awarded Man of the Match yesterday for his efforts.

Will Fish was also named Player of the Match after his goal and performance vs St Mirren!#mufc #loanwatch pic.twitter.com/NNHxo7zBS1 — RedReveal (@RedReveal) May 6, 2023

United boss Erik ten Hag will be watching the 20 year old’s progress carefully as he considers his defensive options in the summer.

Phil Jones will be out of contract and Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire are all likely to be sold.

This could leave an opening in United’s first team squad and it’s likely Ten Hag will take Fish on tour again to see if he is ready to take the step up.

He was included in last summer’s tour of Thailand and Australia to replace the injured Tuanzebe, but endured a disastrous trial, being sent off for a rugby tackle on Crystal Palace’s Victor Akinwale.