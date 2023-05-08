Alan Shearer urges Manchester United to get rid of Anthony Martial



Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has urged Manchester United to part ways with Anthony Martial come the end of the season.

Shearer was speaking after United’s frustrating defeat against West Ham on Sunday.

A David de Gea howler gifted the Hammers all three points to effectively put United’s top four ambitions in jeopardy.

Martial started from the bench with Wout Weghorst given the nod ahead of the Frenchman.

Martial came on as a substitute in the second half but much like Weghorst, the 26-year-old did not have any meaningful impact.

He had two golden chances to restore parity in the dying minutes of the game but he missed his chances.

Shearer spoke on Premier League Productions via The Manchester Evening News and reiterated that it’s time the Red Devils move past Martial.

“Anthony Martial has had enough time at Manchester United.”

“You don’t need to make any big decision on him because I think the decision has already been made or it should already have been made.”

Shearer added, “He’s been there long enough, he’s had enough chances. He’s not good enough to take Man United to where they want to be.”

“If he was good enough he would be starting on a regular basis and he would be scoring goals.”

“He’s had his time and it hasn’t worked for him, that’s my opinion.”

Shearer’s comments come as Erik ten Hag and the club are firmly on the hunt for a new goalscorer.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are at the top of United’s wishlist. Where this search leaves Martial and his immediate future remains to be seen.

