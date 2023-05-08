David de Gea’s future as number one at Manchester United is uncertain



Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s future as number one is in doubt following dreadful performances in recent matches.

There have been growing concerns over the direction of the club following the recent rumours that the Spaniard will in fact extend his stay at the club.

However, there hasn’t been any report that confirms a new contract is a done deal with time running out.

Erik ten Hag has publicly admitted that he wants the goalkeeper to stay beyond the current campaign.

Some Man United fans have been in uproar following these comments and the recent performances against Brighton and West Ham.

Manchester Evening News reports that De Gea’s No.1 status is in doubt beyond this season.

It doesn’t exactly say that he will be leaving the club once his current deal expires which could add some concern amongst fans.

However, it does hint that Ten Hag has had enough and perhaps that there will be a new shot stopper starting Premier League games next season.

The outlet states that while it has been rumoured a new deal is in the works to confirm his status as first choice, “it is understood some figures at United want to move on from the Spaniard.”

The report continues “United are open to recruiting a goalkeeper in the summer amid uncertainty over De Gea’s role and the futures of back-up ‘keepers Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton.”

With Henderson and Heaton’s futures also not secure, it seems likely that the club will lose more than one goalkeeper this summer. Jack Butland, who joined on loan in January, could sign on as a free transfer in July but it seems likely he too will leave once his deal expires.

Despite poor performances throughout the current campaign, De Gea surprisingly occupies the top position of the clean sheets table. He could finish the season with the golden glove, which is very odd considering that he hasn’t been at his best for some time now.

Henderson, who has been on loan at Nottingham Forest this season is currently injured and could be back for the pre-season campaign.

It seems unlikely he will stay at the City Ground beyond the current campaign, however, so with uncertainty over future transfers, the goalkeeper might end up staying at Old Trafford.

With the transfer window weeks away from opening, it is becoming a difficult time for Ten Hag, who has an important decision to make about this delicate situation.

