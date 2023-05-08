David Moyes says he “feels a lot for Manchester United” following defeat against West Ham



West Ham boss David Moyes has expressed his sympathy towards Manchester United’s busy fixture schedule that affected their performance against his own team.

Moyes was speaking to reporters after the Hammers beat the Red Devils by a single goal to guarantee their safety in the Premier League ahead of next season.

West Ham’s goal was scored by Said Benrahma in the 27th minute of the game.

United’s defeat was the second consecutive loss in the Premier League after failing to register any points at the Amex against Brighton a few days ago.

United’s defeat at the London Stadium adds to the Reds’ woeful form on the road this season.

Moyes attributed his side’s victory to United being lethargic and lacking sharpness following their hectic schedule that saw them play the Seagulls on Thursday.

The former United manager said, “I feel a lot for Manchester United.”

“They played Brighton on Thursday, they’ve had to play here on Sunday night.”

Moyes added, “That two-day recovery… took the edge out of Manchester United tonight.”

Following their Europa League elimination at the hands of Sevilla, United will now have almost a full week’s rest for the first time since September last year. They play Wolves next at Old Trafford at 3pm on Saturday.

Ten Hag will undoubtedly be hoping to use this time to gather his players. rally the troops and go on a run to consolidate top four as Liverpool lurk in the background.

United’s bitter rivals are only a point behind, although they have played a game more.