Man United’s Alvaro Fernandez wins Preston North End’s Young Player of the Year award

by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez has won Preston North End’s Young Player of the Year award for his exceptional performances at Deepdale.

Fernandez joined Preston last summer in search of first-team minutes with the player keen on using his loan spell as a springboard to launch himself into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

The Spaniard has had a fruitful time under Ryan Lowe.

Across 42 appearances in all competitions for Preston this season, Fernandez has managed six assists.

Fernandez played all 90 minutes for Preston in a devastating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland on home ground.

The 20-year-old played in his favoured left wingback role but he could not inspire his side to withstand Sunderland’s relentless attackers, led by another United loanee, Amad Diallo.

Fernandez had 54 touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch.

He also registered a pass accuracy of 63% to his name.

Fernandez was unable to deliver either of the two crosses he tried to deliver to his teammates. He made three long ball attempts and succeeded on two occasions.

He won eight of the eighteen ground duels he delved into.

The defender was not required to contest anything in the air. He was fouled once.

The former Real Madrid academy star made an impressive 7 tackles against Sunderland.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Overall, it was an impressive performance and for Fernandez, it remains to be seen where his future lies come the end of the season. The player has mentioned in the past that his primary ambition is to debut for United’s senior team.

The decision as to whether he has done enough to merit such an opportunity rests with Ten Hag. He is arguably not far behind Luke Shaw‘s understudy, Tyrell Malacia, in his development and winning Preston’s Young Player of the Year award will certainly help his case.

