Manchester United among trio of clubs eyeing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Marco Verratti



Manchester United stumbled once again in their quest to attain Champions League football for next season as they were beaten by West Ham on Sunday.

Back-to-back defeats have seriously hurt the Red Devils’ chances of securing a top-four finish, with players looking tired and beyond their wits end.

Erik ten Hag has realised that his players are tired due to the gruelling schedule and has allowed them two-days leave for them to recharge their batteries.

Midfield reinforcements needed

The players, especially in midfield, have relinquished control in the second-half in almost all games and the Dutchman knows the importance of hiring fresh legs in the summer.

Casemiro’s passing has been wayward recently and he has lost possession needlessly while Christian Eriksen’s off-the-ball ability has come under the scanner.

Considering their age and United’s budgetary restrictions in the summer, the ideal scenario would see the Reds bring in a versatile presence to solve multiple issues.

Fichajes have added a surprising name to the list of linked players — Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain who is unhappy with the current sporting project.

“According to close sources, the player would be considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain because he does not trust the club’s current project and the criticism from the fans in recent days.”

The Italian has made 34 appearances across all competitions, assisting once while his general ball-retention skills remain extraordinary.

He is in the top 99 percentile for passes attempted and pass completion while being in the 98 percentile for progressive carries. He is also in the top 96 percentile for tackles and blocks as per FBref.

PSG star Verratti eyeing move away

Three clubs are in the race for the 30-year-old with United, Tottenham and Juventus mentioned in the report.

“Manchester United have also expressed interest in the Italian player. Erik Ten Hag, coach of the English club, would be interested in signing him to have an ideal partner with Casemiro in the first line of midfielders,” the report stated.

Verratti’s quality remains but considering his age, it would once again be a stop-gap solution just like the signing of the Brazilian and the Dane.

The PSG star is valued at €50million as per Transfermarkt and ideally United should try and spend such an exorbitant amount on a younger prospect.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.