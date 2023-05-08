Manchester United eyeing European loan deal next for Championship superstar Amad Diallo



Manchester United’s ambitions of playing Champions League football next season is slipping as defeats and poor performances continue to rise.

The schedule is starting to take a toll at the worst possible time while many players are exhibiting poor form while quite a few regulars are out injured.

The clamour for a new goalscorer will keep rising by the day but a potential in-house solution could arrive when Amad Diallo returns from loan.

Amad Diallo has starred for Sunderland

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the Ivorian strut his stuff at Old Trafford after lighting up the Championship for Sunderland.

The on-loan United star has managed 12 goals and four assists in 29 games across all competitions and is the Black Cats’ top scorer this term.

He has played in multiple roles and excelled, something that will be enticing for Erik ten Hag. However, there could be a twist in the tale.

As per The Sun, the 20-year-old could yet again find himself loaned out and the player is also open to another temporary move away but this time to a more technical league.

A loan move to Holland may suit Diallo’s technical superiority and allow him to thrive and return to United an even better player.

“Winger Amad Diallo is open to leaving Manchester United on loan again next season — for a spell in Europe.

European loan deal in the offing?

“The 20-year-old has been a hit at Sunderland this term but word has gone out to find a club on the continent that may suit his style.

“Diallo is slight and a less physical league — such as in Holland — may help him develop. United bosses are happy to see him go abroad rather than have another spell in the Championship.”

Interestingly, the ideal behind sending the Ivory Coast international to Rangers in Scotland and now Sunderland was to toughen him up for the Premier League.

Considering United’s goalscoring struggles this season, it makes little sense to send Diallo out on loan again. Ten Hag should give him chances to stake a claim during pre-season and then take a call accordingly.

