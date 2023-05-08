Manchester United move would “please” Goncalo Inacio despite Liverpool interest



Goncalo Inacio is open to joining Manchester United over Liverpool following interest from the Premier League.

The young defender has been impressive for Sporting this season, capturing the interest of many European teams.

He currently has a contract until 2026 after extending it in January of last year following an impressive spell of form.

In the 2020-21 season, the defender was promoted to the first team after being in the academy since 2012.

Since then, he has been an important piece in Ruben Amorim’s team and could earn a huge Sporting fee if a club moves for him this summer.

The Peoples Person recently reported that United held an interest in Inacio after making contact with his agent.

According to O Jogo, a Portuguese newspaper, Inacio is ‘preferring’ a move to United over arch-rivals Liverpool.

“Liverpool have joined the Premier League clubs in the hunt for the services of the left-footer.

“In 2022 Newcastle tried to contact Inacio, but the project did not convince the centre back and the offer was too low for Sporting.

“But the Magpies, close to guaranteeing a berth in the Champions League, are now stronger financially and are in a race with Man United…

“… [who are offering] a top project that pleases the player.”

Signing the Portuguese will clearly strengthen the club’s reinforcements in defence and will provide plenty of competition.

Martinez and Varane are currently out injured with Maguire way down in the pecking order. This has left Victor Lindelof as the only recognized centre-back in the starting eleven with Luke Shaw filling in on the left.

