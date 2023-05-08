Marc Skinner full of praise after Man United women’s 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur women

Marc Skinner is delighted after his Man United team beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at home yesterday to maintain their push for the WSL title.

Speaking to club media after, he praised his side for a professional performance.

“We know we have to win each game, we’ve got to try and keep clean sheets, we’ve got to try and get goals and we’ve done that today,” he said.

“There’s still things we need to improve but as a collective we’ve done a professional performance.”

It was United’s 13th clean sheet of the season, something that greatly pleased the United boss.

The team have scored the most goals in the league and conceded the fewest.

“I think it shows, last time out at Villa was uncharacteristic, conceding two but we controlled the game well [against Spurs].”

Speaking of Maya Le Tissier’s brilliant block at 0-0 which denied Beth England the opening goal for Spurs, Skinner gushed.

“It was as important as any of the goals. A team like Tottenham, a player like Beth is always going to create moments of opportunity, I think we gave them that opportunity a bit but Maya rectified it and stopped them scoring.”

He went on to say, “That would have changed the complexion of the game.”

Though on paper it was a comfortable victory for the Reds, Spurs had opportunities and Mary Earps was forced into a double save in the second half to deny the London side an opening.

“That was world class, that’s the beauty of her!” Skinner said.

Jayde Riviere made her debut, coming on as a substitute late on, and Skinner promised the fans that we would see more of her, saying “She’s a very exciting player.”

“She’s an unbelievable talent. She’s going to be right in contention to start next season.”

United’s next game is against Chelsea at a sold out Wembley stadium for the FA Cup final.

Skinner admitted that it will be difficult but was confident that the United fans would be the difference and that the Reds will give a “good account of themselves and hopefully bring the cup back to Manchester.”