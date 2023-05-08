Video: Amad Diallo scores a breathtaking goal as Sunderland make the playoffs



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo scored a stunning goal for Sunderland in a 3-0 win against Preston North End.

Amad played 86 minutes and opened the score in the 54th minute with a brilliant curler that the Preston goalkeeper had no chance of keeping out.

OH MY WORD WHAT A GOAL AMAD DIALLO! 🤩☄️ pic.twitter.com/7g9YgnxUoD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 8, 2023

Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke rounded off the scoring to ensure Sunderland are through to the playoffs and have a shot at earning Premier League promotion.

Amad is Sunderland’s top scorer with an impressive 13 goals.

The sensational Ivorian forward has also plundered four assists in 41 appearances during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Amad’s record for Sunderland so far this season: 🏟️ 41 games

⚽ 13 goals

🅰️ 4 assists

🏆 1 Supporters' Young Player of the Year Time for the play-offs. 💫 pic.twitter.com/W1PLzkIsnZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 8, 2023

Against Preston, Amad’s genius was once again on show for all to see.

The United loanee registered a 93% pass accuracy.

He had 77 touches of the ball and completed five dribbles.

The 20-year-old won three of the ground duels he delved into. He also won one foul.

Amad made one key pass and crowned his display with the wondergoal at Deepdale.

Amad’s game by numbers vs. Preston: 93% pass accuracy

77 touches

5 dribbles

3 ground duels won

1 foul won

1 key pass

1 goal Can’t stop, won’t stop. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/wuQ8yGg9Mj — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 8, 2023

For Amad, attention now turns to United and how he can establish himself and become an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the winger’s dream is still to feature for United’s senior team.

Romano relays, “Understand Amad only dreams of Man United chance.”

“He loves the club and he hopes to have an opportunity with the 1st team next season.”

Amad Diallo has scored again — it’s now 13 goals and 4 assists this season on his Sunderland loan. Smart move. 🔴✨ #SAFC Understand Amad only dreams of Man United chance, he loves the club and he hopes to have an opportunity with the 1st team next season. pic.twitter.com/ZNY6MOrt81 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2023

Amad is inching closer to his dream.

