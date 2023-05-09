“A model for me”: AC MIlan’s Rafael Leao lauds Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford



AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has praised Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a model example to him.

Posting on The Residency app, which connects stars with fans, Leaõ was asked who his football idol is.

“My idol CR7” he replied, before adding:

“Marcus Rashford is a model for me too.”

“I like the way he plays.”

“[Rashford] Can be a legend.”

This represents big praise for Rashford from one of the best attackers in Europe. Leao himself has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

At the moment, the AC Milan star is locked in negotiations with the Serie A giants over a new contract to extend his stay at the San Siro.

This season, Leao has managed 13 goals and as many assists for the Rossoneri. The 23-year-old is preparing for a mouth-watering Champions League semi-final clash against Inter Milan.

Leao’s counterpart, Rashford, is enjoying his best season as a United player in front of goal.

The United academy graduate is currently on 29 goals and 11 assists for the Red Devils in all competitions this season – it’s easy to see why Leao has heaped praise on the 25-year-old.

Much like Leao, Rashford is currently engaged in talks with the club over fresh terms.

Rashford’s contract was due to expire at the end of this season but United activated the one-year extension clause on his current deal.

Last week, The Telegraph’s James Ducker reported that talks over Rashford’s new terms are progressing well and a breakthrough is on the horizon.

Paris Saint-Germain, as per Ducker, retain an interest in Rashford and are closely monitoring his situation.

With any luck, Leao’s uncertainty in Italy hands United an opening and the Portugal international gets the chance to link up with Rashford.

