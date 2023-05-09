David de Gea agrees terms of new Manchester United contract



Manchester United and David de Gea have arrived at an agreement over fresh terms to extend the Spaniard’s stay at Old Trafford.

De Gea and United have been locked in negotiations for a number of months and according to The Telegraph, a new deal is all but signed.

The 32-year-old will sign on vastly reduced terms and will not be guaranteed to be the number one next season.

De Gea’s new contract comes amidst heavy criticism being leveled at the player for his mistake-strewn performance in goal against West Ham on Sunday.

The United No 1 let a relatively tame effort from Said Benrahma squirm past him and into the back of the net. The Hammers went on to clinch all three points.

De Gea was at fault for United’s devastating loss against Sevilla in Spain which dumped the Red Devils out of the Europa League.

There have always been doubts about De Gea’s suitability for Ten Hag’s brand of football and those concerns have unfortunately come true.

Mike McGrath reports, “David de Gea has agreed the terms of his new contract at Manchester United to stay beyond the present season.”

“The framework of a deal – with lower basic salary and incentives for matches played and performances in competitions – has been negotiated and is waiting to be signed off by United before an announcement is made.”

McGrath adds, “A decision will be made on Dean Henderson, who was loaned to Nottingham Forest and is out after thigh surgery. United’s summer money is expected to go on their priority positions, which are centre-forward and a central midfielder.”

United have Brentford’s David Raya on their radar.

Amidst concerns that Raya could depart this summer, Brentford have already started looking for replacements. Thomas Frank’s side has lined up SC Freiburg’s Mark Flekken to come in for Raya.

Talks have already begun between the Bees and Freiburg.

“Clubs could make a bid for Raya in the summer, although decisions on goalkeepers will only be made when the final placings are decided, with Manchester United among those having an interest in him. The Spain international has interest from La Liga for the end of his contract when he can move without a fee.”

Alongside United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also tracking Raya.

