Fantastic stat highlights special connection between Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford



Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have created the most chances between teammates in the Premier League this season.

Rashford and Fernandes have fashioned 36 chances between themselves.

Fernandes has created 33 goalscoring chances for Rashford, while the Englishman has created three chances for Fernandes.

Fernandes and Rashford lead these standings and are closely followed by Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Kane and Son have created 35 chances between them.

Kane has been linked to the Red Devils and is reportedly Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target for the summer transfer window – it’s no surprise why, going by this statistic.

Kane has created 18 chances for Son. Son has in turn made 17 chances for the England captain.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka come in third position with a collective 34 chances.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland round off the list with 32 chances.

Look at this Bruno Fernandes stat. The guy is incredible. Has a special connection with Rashford on the pitch. Man Utd owe him a top, clinical striker. pic.twitter.com/pK7OszkDXa — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) May 8, 2023

What is significant about the United duo’s tally is just how many Fernandes has created for Rashford – far more than any other creator in any of the other pairings. It speaks to how important the Portuguese is to the team and to Rashford’s impressive goal tally for the season.

For United fans, the worrying thing is that while Fernandes and Rashford top the list, ahead of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City’s stars, the Red Devils have scored significantly fewer goals than their rivals.

As it stands, the Red Devils have a goal difference of only eight. In comparison, City boast a healthy goal difference of 58. Arsenal have a positive goal difference of 44.

United desperately need a competent striker capable of leading the line and consistently putting the ball into the back of the net.

Ten Hag’s current options are Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial – hardly convincing options for a team harbouring ambitions of fighting for top honours.

United do not lack creativity. A world-class goalscorer would instantly elevate the team’s performance levels.

