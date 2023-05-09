Gianluca Di Marzio: Inter Milan will demand €50m for Andre Onana amidst Man United interest



Inter Milan will demand at least €50m for Andre Onana amidst heavy interest in the Cameroonian shot-stopper from Manchester United and Chelsea.

There are doubts about David de Gea and his long-term suitability to Erik ten Hag’s football philosophy. Because of this United are keen on signing a new goalkeeper.

Earlier today The Peoples Person covered a report which relayed that De Gea has agreed terms over a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

However, the Spaniard is not guaranteed to remain as number one next season and if finances allow, a new recruit in this position will be acquired.

The Times relays that even as De Gea inches closer to signing a new contract, there remains a strong chance that United sign a new goalkeeper to either replace him or compete with him for a starting berth.

In the event that United do not reinforce the goalkeeping department, Dean Henderson will be given a chance to usurp De Gea and cement his place in Ten Hag’s plans.

Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio spoke to Sky Sports and confirmed that both Chelsea and United have Onana on their transfer list ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per the reliable Di Marzio, United and Chelsea will be keenly watching Onana as the 27-year-old lines up for the Nerazzurri in the Champions League semi-final against AC Milan on Wednesday night.

Both Premier League giants admire Onana and Inter are firmly aware of interest in the African superstar.

Inter will demand a minimum of €50m to part with Onana’s services.

The Serie A club is set to make a massive profit on a player who they only signed last summer on a free from Ajax.

It seems unlikely in some ways that Ten Hag and Onana would comfortably team up again. They had a difficult relationship at Ajax, which culminated in Ten Hag dropping the keeper for the Dutch Cup final because he felt he was unfit.

