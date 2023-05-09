Goncalo Ramos: Manchester United plot record deal for Benfica striker



Manchester United are plotting a record deal to sign SL Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

According to The Mirror, United are keen on bolstering their attack this summer and have identified Ramos as a marquee target.

The report states:

“A deal worth between £70million-£100m, including add-ons, is poised to be discussed between United and Benfica.”

“The transfer could eclipse United’s transfer record which stands at £89.3 million in August 2016 for Paul Pogba from Juventus.”

Erik ten Hag is said to be a fan of the player and wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

The striker has been on fire for Benfica this season, scoring 17 goals in 27 appearances in the Portuguese league.

He has all the attributes to succeed in the English top flight, and can be the solution to United’s number nine role for years to come.

The transfer would, however, depend on the situation regarding United’s ownership.

They would need a hefty budget to pull off this like this.

With other key areas needing addressing, it will be up to Ten Hag on how he wishes to allocate his transfer purse.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.