Kim min-Jae: Manchester United ready to pay release clause for Napoli centre back



Manchester United are eyeing a move for Napoli centre back Kim min-Jae.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils are ready to pay his €50 million release clause and bring him to Old Trafford immediately.

Erik ten Hag’s side hasn’t been the same since the injury of Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine was instrumental in United’s build-up play, which now seems non-existent.

United’s 1-0 loss against West Ham on Sunday highlighted this key weakness.

Raphael Varane‘s injury issues continue to plague Ten Hag, who could now look at signing a new centre back in the summer.

Kim has been Napoli’s stalwart at the back, guiding them to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

The 26 year old would fit in well at United, possibly alongside Martinez.

He would bring the speed and agility to complement the Argentine at the back.

Kim’s current contract runs till 2027, and no decision has yet been made on his future.

Ten Hag is an admirer of the player, who has attracted interest from top European clubs.

United will need to act quickly if they wish to secure his services.

