Manchester United eyeing young Paris Saint-Germain defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu



Manchester United have now suffered back-to-back Premier League losses and it has jeopardised their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils have a very poor away record against the top nine and the absence of first-choice defensive pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have not helped matters.

Club skipper Harry Maguire failed to cement a place in the first XI after a disastrous showing against Sevilla and since then manager Erik ten Hag has favoured a partnership of Victor Lindelof and left-back Luke Shaw.

Young CB makes sense at United

The England international is required in his traditional position and a young left-footed centre-back who can deputise for the injured Argentine would be the perfect solution.

A new name has surprisingly sprung up via Le10Sport — El Chadaille Bitshiabu of Paris Saint-Germain.

The 17-year-old has broken through to the first-team this season and has made 13 appearances across all competitions.

What has been most impressive is the fact that despite the presence of Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos, Bitshiabu has still managed to make his mark.

And his performances have attracted interest from Germany as well as England. Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund are “both positioned for the Parisian defender” while United and Liverpool are also circling.

“The name of two European monsters, interested in El Chadaille Bitshiabu are Liverpool and Manchester United, who have already shown strong interest in recent days,” the report stated.

Exciting PSG prospect

His contract ends in 2024 and he wants to understand his future prospects in Paris. His minutes might be impacted with Milan Skriniar set to join PSG on a free transfer this summer.

Interestingly, he has changed agents and is currently represented by Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes and his future certainly seems to be uncertain.

A young up and coming left-footed defender capable of learning and staying long-term would be the ideal signing for United and he is currently valued at only €7million.

