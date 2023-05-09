Sports expert reveals why The Glazers are likely to accept Sheikh Jassim’s offer for Manchester United



Manchester United’s takeover process is in its last leg, with fans eagerly praying for a full sale.

After the completion of the third round of bidding, it is up to the Glazers to choose their preferred bidder.

They could opt for the bigger offer upfront from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, or choose a more strategic deal with Sir Jim Ratcliffe to keep them at the club.

According to sports finance expert Dr Dan Plumley, (The Express), the current owners would lean towards accepting Sheikh Jassim’s offer.

Plumley stated: “I think the decisive factor is always simply money when it comes down to it.”

“If not the best offer on the table, it’ll be the one that is slightly preferred based on the finances behind it.”

The next few weeks will be crucial in determining the fate of the club.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate to know his transfer budget so he can start planning accordingly.

United need a major overhaul in the summer and a strengthening of key positions.

A lack of clarity regarding the ownership situation is not ideal for the transfer window.

The new owners will need time to settle in and take control of the club’s finances.

Fans will be hoping for a quick conclusion.