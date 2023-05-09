Wout Weghorst hopeful of staying at Manchester United beyond his loan spell



Manchester United have scored only three times in their last six games across all competitions and have won only one while facing defeat in three of those games, drawing the remaining encounter.

Back-to-back defeats are threatening to derail their chances of reaching the Champions League next season and it might have a huge impact in terms of the summer budget.

Manager Erik ten Hag has already identified the need to bring in an elite striker with the club linked with Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

Wout Weghorst hopeful of permanent deal

It is evident that a frontline consisting of Anthony Martial and loan signing Wout Weghorst is simply not good enough for a club of United’s stature.

However, The Times has now reported that the Red Devils are open to permanently signing the Dutch striker after having positive talks with the 30-year-old.

“In those [talks] the club said they are very satisfied with me. It has absolutely not been communicated with me that Man United don’t want to continue with me,” Weghorst said after the defeat by West Ham United on Sunday.

“They appreciate my value. They believe I am absolutely an asset for the team. Of course I have heard different things [in the media]. I have to wait and see what happens and focus on our goals in the league and cup competitions.’”

Before his arrival in Manchester, the Dutch international was tearing it up in Turkey, scoring nine times and assisting a further four times in 18 games for Beskitas.

However, at United, Weghorst has managed only two goals and three assists in 27 games across all competitions.

Weghorst unhappy with reduced minutes

While his passion and hard-work have earned him the appreciation from fans, his stats are simply not good enough. Keeping on the Burnley man only makes sense if he is earmarked as a backup option.

However, Weghorst is not too happy with said role and prefers the option of playing regularly. Before Martial’s return, he started nine Premier League fixtures but now he has started just one of the last seven in the league.

“I’m a guy who likes to play football. When your appearances are reduced, as has been the case lately, you realise what you are missing. If the club wants to keep me, I’ll have to know what role they have in mind for me.”

