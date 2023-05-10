Academy Match report: Blackpool u21s 1-1 Manchester United u21s



Having rounded off their competitive season last Friday, Manchester United u21s looked for more experience with a friendly against Blackpool’s development squad at Bloomfield Road.

United controlled the early stages of the match but Blackpool’s tight defensive shape forced United into shots from range despite having the lion’s share of possession.

Blackpool took the lead in the 28th minute through the 20 year old Brad Holmes, who has had eight appearances for the Tangerines’ first team.

The striker raced in behind and had his first attempt blocked but the luck was in his favour as the ball landed back at his feet to finish past Radek Vitek.

Charlie Wellens was forced off early in the 35th minute due to injury, making way for the introduction of Maxi Oyedele.

Late in the half, Noam Emeran tested the Blackpool keeper with a long-range effort but Harvey Bardsley saved comfortably.

United came out strong in the second half with a series of chances including one for Omari Forson inside the box, who was denied by Bardsley pushing the winger’s attempt out for a corner.

The resulting corner caused panic as it scrambled around the Blackpool box, but was eventually smothered by the keeper.

United eventually pulled it back in the 69th minute when substitute Victor Musa converted the cross into the area.

The second half was all United and a winner looked certain but for a fantastic save from Bardsley at point blank range.

In the dying minutes, Emeran flew into the box and was tripped up by Alex Lankshear to win himself a penalty. The French winger stepped up but sent his effort over the bar, ensuring the match ultimately finished 1-1.



United: Vitek, Jurado, Hardley, Kambwala, Murray, Wellens, Collyer, Emeran, Gore, Forson, Wheatley

Subs: Mee, Mengi, Oyedele, Nolan, Musa