Alexis Mac Allister: Man United target has a “mechanism” in contract to facilitate summer exit



Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and Manchester United target Alexis Mac Allister has a clause within his clause to effectively facilitate a summer exit from the Amex in the summer.

Mac Allister is an Erik ten Hag target, with midfield reinforcements a priority for the United boss.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Mac Allister is Ten Hag’s number one target for the middle of the park.

So impressed was Ten Hag with Mac Allister in the FA Cup semi-final against the Seagulls, that it enhanced the player’s standing in the Dutchman’s eyes and reportedly put him high on his summer transfer wishlist.

When the Red Devils were beaten by Brighton at the Amex in the Premier League last week it was Mac Allister’s penalty kick in the last minute of the game that denied the 20-time English champions any share of the points.

Fabrizio Romano relayed recently that Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the World Cup winner.

Amidst United’s uncertain takeover situation and plans for the transfer window, United’s bitter rivals have an edge over them.

There has been speculation as to whether Mac Allister’s contract contains a release clause.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reveals that there is indeed a clause in the player’s contract that highlights the conditions of a departure but it’s not entirely a typical release clause by nature.

Ornstein says, “It is understood the terms do, indeed, contain a mechanism which can be used to help facilitate a move and that has contributed to the level of interest building to prise Mac Allister from Brighton.”

“This is thought not to be a typical release clause other clubs may simply trigger, leaving the player to choose their next step, but a more complex feature that gives Brighton a say over the outcome.”

“As a result, the situation is not a foregone conclusion and there is no agreement in place for Mac Allister to leave the Amex Stadium.”

Ornstein adds that there is a similar arrangement spelled out in Moises Caicedo’s contract.

A decision on the two and where they will be playing football next season is set to be made when the season ends.

