Amad Diallo tops Championship charts for goal-creating actions after impressive loan spell at Sunderland

Manchester United are looking to bolster their squad in the summer, with Erik ten Hag in the market for reinforcements.

The club are expected to spend big in the summer, with the view of mounting a serious title charge next season.

However, one player that could provide Ten Hag with an extra option in attack next season could be right under his nose.

Amad Diallo has enjoyed a fine loan spell on loan at Sunderland this season and has his eyes set on being part of United’s squad next year.

The 20-year-old has been the key cog in Sunderland attacking wheel, which has resulted in them sneaking an unlikely spot in the Championship playoffs.

Sunderland went nine games unbeaten in the run-in to pinch a playoff place, with Amad integral to their fine form.

The stats also back up Amad’s influence on Tony Mowbray’s side. The Ivorian averaged 0.7 goal-creating actions per 90 in the Championship — the most of any player in the division.

The young man’s excellent form over the whole season will have no doubt caught Ten Hag’s eye. He has been Sunderland’s most potent threat throughout the campaign.

Amad is expected to be part of United’s 2023 tour of the United States and will hope to force his way into the Dutch managers plans.

However, before this, Amad still has business to take care of on Wearside. Sunderland face Luton in the semi-final of the playoffs, which could result in a trip to Wembley for a one game shootout to get to the Premier League.

Should Amad play the starring role in the next few games, it will underline his improvements both physically and mentally, which will serve him well on his return to the Theatre of Dreams.