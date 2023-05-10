Brighton ready to allow Manchester United target Moises Caicedo to leave in the summer



Manchester United’s struggles while attempting to score have been well documented and hence the club have made plans to bring in an elite striker ahead of next season.

But in recent games, United’s midfield has failed to dictate proceedings and have been outdone by the opposition’s midfielders and manager Erik ten Hag needs to solve this issue going forward.

Finding a long-term successor for Casemiro should figure high on the list of United’s transfers but there are currently doubts about the eventual transfer budget.

United would do well to bring in Casemiro’s successor

Rumoured targets include the likes of Romeo Lavia, Alexis Mac Allister and Declan Rice. But another Brighton star could also be there for the taking.

According to 90min, the Seagulls are open to selling Moises Caicedo should any team meet their valuation of the player, which is reportedly a whopping £80million.

Despite the huge price tag, the Ecuadorian’s presence and ability has attracted the Premier League’s best sides to the chase.

“Brighton & Hove Albion will consider allowing Moises Caicedo to leave the club this summer if their valuation of the player is met.

“Arsenal are still very interested in taking him to north London. Liverpool and Manchester United are also confirmed admirers of Caicedo and retain an interest, while it is believed Manchester City have him on a list of potential backups.”

The Ecuador international was close to sealing a move to the Emirates in January but Brighton rejected bids of up to £70million.

Caicedo available in the summer

The 21-year-old has made 38 appearances across all competitions and has managed one goal and one assist while generally impressing with his tenaciousness and ability to find a pass when it matters.

United and Ten Hag have seen first-hand what a talent Caicedo is and how versatile he can be.

He thrives as the defensive pivot but can also make a mark further forward if required. The former Independiente del Valle star also shackled Marcus Rashford to perfection while playing as a make-shift right-back in Brighton’s recent league win.

He was close to a transfer to United and has in the past made it clear that he dreams of representing the Red Devils sometime in the future and United should do everything in their power to make his wish come true.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.