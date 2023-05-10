Chelsea and Arsenal are following Manchester United target Romeo Lavia



Chelsea and Arsenal are closely following Southampton midfielder and Manchester United target Romeo Lavia.

Late last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed Erik ten Hag’s admiration for Lavia and his amazing skill set.

Reinforcing the midfield is a huge priority for the United boss as the summer transfer window approaches.

Ten Hag views the former Manchester City star as the perfect long-term replacement for Casemiro.

With the Saints looking increasingly likely to be relegated, United and other interested parties have a golden chance to pounce and sign Lavia.

He has been one of Southampton’s rare shining lights in this difficult campaign and he would make for a great addition to the ranks at Old Trafford.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Chelsea are also tracking the 20-year-old and could make a move for him in a few weeks.

Romano says, “Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs following Romeo Lavia ahead of the summer.”

“Manchester City also still really appreciate the player after they sold him to Southampton, but there is a buy-back clause option for City, only valid in 2024, meaning other clubs can try to attack the situation this summer.”

“For Chelsea, it could depend on the new manager, but Joe Shields, head of recruitment at Stamford Bridge, knows Lavia well from his time at both Man City and Southampton.”

The Red Devils have also been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister is said to be Ten Hag’s number one priority. There is a mechanism contained in the World Cup winner’s contract to facilitate a summer exit from the Amex Stadium.

United must endeavour to ensure that they are not outdone by their rivals as the scramble for midfielders take shape.

